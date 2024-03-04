What Parents Should Know During a Measles Outbreak

We’ve declared measles “over” in the United States twice, once in 2000 and once in 2016. Unfortunately, like a bad fashion trend or the killer in a slasher film, measles outbreaks keep coming back.

In March of 2024, we'd seen 41 cases. In comparison, as of February 28, 2025, we have seen over 165 cases this year. And most troubling, this year a child has died due to complications of the virus. The first in over a decade.

Given how quickly measles spreads, this year is off to a rough start. And we're likely to see case numbers increase substantially.

When you’ve got kids too young to be fully vaccinated, any measles outbreak is scary. And given the speed at which measles can move, no amount of distance is far enough away. It’s an even scarier situation for anyone with a newborn, or an immunocompromised loved one.

Many of us feel understandably helpless to defend ourselves and our loved ones against an outbreak. But knowing the facts is one way we can take power back. Here’s everything you need to know to protect yourself and those you care about from measles — from our infectious disease experts at UVA Health.

Should We Be Worried About Measles?

Yes. Because we’ve had vaccines, most of us haven’t seen anyone suffer with a sickness like measles.

“Many people aren’t familiar with these diseases. They don’t realize that measles can be fatal,” says Emily Wong, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UVA Health Children’s.

Despite older people’s nostalgia about measles parties, it’s a really nasty virus. That’s mostly because it comes with the risk of a lot of complications.

What Are Common Measles Complications?

Measles complications run the range from “not a big deal” to deadly. Here’s a breakdown of the most common ones.

Assuming 1,000 people get measles:

200 will be hospitalized

100 will have ear infections, some resulting in lifelong hearing problems

100 will have severe diarrhea

50 kids will also get pneumonia

10 children with measles will go blind

1 will get brain swelling and damage

1 will die from respiratory complications

It’s also hard on your immune system. That means even after recovery you’ll be more vulnerable to other illnesses, like RSV or flu, which can also be deadly.