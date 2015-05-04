Infographic: Maternity Monday- Twins, Triplets and Multiple Births

You're not alone if you're pregnant with more than one baby. Recently, the numbers of multiple births have increased. Sometimes twins, triplets and more will look exactly the same (identical) but most of the time they look no more alike than typical siblings (fraternal).

Multiple Matters- Twins, Triplets & More

Being pregnant with multiples increases risk of:

Preeclampsia

Pre-term labor

Cesarean section

Low birth weight

Gestational diabetes

Singleton births: 3,952,037

Twin births: 131,269

Triplet births: 4,598

1980: 1 in 53 births in the U.S. are twins

2009: 1 in 30 births in the U.S. are twins

Older women are more likely to conceive twins. Why?

Possibly due to higher levels of follicle-stimulating hormone, which can result in more than one fertilized egg

Twin birth rates in moms ages 35-39 nearly doubled in the past 30 years due in part to increased use of fertility drugs and IVF

Birth rates (U.S.) 2012