Managing Coronary Artery Disease With Medications: What You Need to Know

Learning you have coronary artery disease (CAD) can feel overwhelming. Over time, this heart disease can lead to a heart attack or even heart failure. But if you have it, you likely don’t need a procedure or surgery right away. Depending on your condition, you may only need coronary artery disease medications and healthy lifestyle choices to manage it.

Learn about the medications you need to treat and manage CAD and how they help. ,

Coronary Artery Disease Medications: How They Help and Why They Matter

CAD happens when plaque builds up in the arteries that carry blood to your heart (called atherosclerosis). This slows down blood flow in your arteries. It may even stop the flow of blood. That can lead to an emergency, because your heart muscle isn’t getting the oxygen it needs.

In other words, you have clogged arteries.

CAD can cause symptoms like:

Chest pain

Fatigue

Trouble breathing

Medications for coronary artery disease can improve your blood flow and slow the progression of CAD. Each medicine type focuses on a different approach. They can:

Relieve symptoms

Prevent blockages

Control high blood pressure

Lower cholesterol

What are these medications, and what do they do?