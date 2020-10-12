Mammograms & More: New Center Offers Convenient Breast Care in Charlottesville

Until recently, if you were getting breast care or breast cancer treatment at UVA, you might have gotten your steps in, too. We offered some breast services in the West Complex. Others were only available in the hospital or the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center across the street. That could be inconvenient and time-consuming, especially for patients with limited mobility.

That’s changing because our new Breast Care Center opened on October 12. The new location is just off I-64, at 652 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 200. There’s plenty of free parking right outside the entrance. And patients will be able to meet with their entire breast care team there in one appointment. Some providers may see patients virtually through a video connection.

“Before, services were fragmented between different buildings at times,” explains Christiana Brenin, MD, who sees patients with breast cancer. “Now, everything will be under one roof, so it’ll be much easier to access all of those same services in one visit.”

But don’t worry if you’re already getting your mammograms or other breast care at another UVA location such as Zion Crossroads or Northridge. These locations will stay open, and you can continue to get care there.

“At our current screening locations, which are Northridge and Zion Crossroads, there will be no change to those services,” says Carrie Rochman, MD, a radiologist who specializes in breast imaging. “So patients can continue to get their screening mammograms at these locations if they choose. They’ll continue to have access to 3D tomosynthesis, and all of their images will continue to be read by the breast imaging experts at UVA.”

Breast Care Center Services

The center’s services include: