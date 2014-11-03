More Convenient Mammograms: Check Out the Winning Van Design

The votes are in, and it’s obvious: Virginians like dogwoods, and we still think pink when it comes to breast cancer.

We asked for help choosing our new mobile mammography van design, and the Virginia dogwood option led from day one. As one voter said, “It’s so Virginia!”

In addition to a new look, the new van will include:

3D mammography (tomosynthesis)

Breast ultrasound

Two exam rooms

Results connected through our electronic medical record, MyChart

Like the current van, the new one will travel around Virginia, bringing UVA’s breast radiologists to women at their workplace or hometown.

The new van will make its debut in the spring. Need a mammogram before then?

Thank you to everyone who voted. We can’t wait to show you our new van!