How to Make a Scoliosis Brace More Comfortable

Everyone’s spine curves some. But with scoliosis, the curve is too great or in the wrong direction (forming either an S or C). For some kids with scoliosis, the best option is to wait and watch. But if the curve starts to get worse, bracing or surgery may become necessary.

Severe scoliosis can cause pain. The spine can also crowd the heart and lungs, causing more serious issues. For severe scoliosis, surgery is often the only option. Most surgical options work by connecting portions of the spine. While this is effective, it limits range of motion.

For moderate scoliosis, bracing is a great alternative.

Bracing can’t get rid of the curve. But it can keep it from getting worse. By holding the curve steady while your child finishes growing, it’s possible to avoid surgery. Bracing only works for kids who are still growing. 4 out of 5 kids who use a brace will avoid surgery.

Kids & Braces

Many kids are hesitant to try scoliosis bracing. This can happen for a few reasons, but some of the biggest are:

Ease of movement

Not being able to participate in their favorite activities

Feeling excluded socially

Bruising and blistering

Getting overheated

Most of these reasons boil down to one. Comfort. When braces aren’t comfortable, kids don’t want to wear them. And when they aren’t worn, braces can’t work.

I asked scoliosis expert Keith Bachmann, MD, about what he says to his patients and their families as they begin bracing.



“While we will provide guidelines for bracing, it is important to take control and make bracing their own. More time spent in the brace IS better. But bracing is not guaranteed to work, so parents and patients should give themselves grace regarding their use of the brace,” Bachmann says.

Here are ways that you can help your child take control and make bracing their own.