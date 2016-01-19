Should You Get A Lung Cancer Screening?

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, killing 158,040 people in the U.S. in 2015, according to the American Cancer Society. But early detection and treatment improve your odds of survival.

According to UVA pulmonologist Howard Malpass, MD, a 2011 study showed lung cancer screening via a low-dose CT scan of the chest saves lives.

Get screened if you:

Are 55-77 years old

Smoked at least one pack of cigarettes per day for 30 years or two packs a day for 15 years

Currently smoke or have quit within the last 15 years

Is the CT Scan Safe?

"It's a low-dose CT scan of the chest," says Malpass. "This is a radiation exposure comparable to a mammogram, or, basically, a few chest x-rays." You don't have to get an IV or take any medications, and the screening only takes a few minutes.

