Lung Cancer Screening: The Test That Could Save Your Life

Lung cancer is one of the deadliest. One-fourth of cancer deaths in the U.S. are from lung cancer. And less than 20% of people live 5 years after they’re diagnosed.

The good news: lung cancer screening works. It cuts down on lung cancer deaths, research shows.

But not enough people get a screening.

“It should be just as common as mammography and colonoscopy,” says Aimee Strong, DNP, program coordinator for UVA Health’s lung cancer screening program. “But today, less than 10% of people eligible for screening are getting screened.”

Screening could save many more lives.

UVA Cancer Center is one of 50 top cancer organizations in the U.S. calling for more screenings for people at high risk for lung cancer.

Should I Get a Lung Cancer Screening?

Medicare, Medicaid, and many other insurances cover lung cancer screening if you: