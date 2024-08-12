A Lung Cancer Screening Could Save Your Life — Now It’s Open to More People Than Ever

The evidence is clear: A lung cancer screening can save your life. How? The screening can pick up lung cancer before you have symptoms. The earlier doctors find cancer, the earlier they can treat it. The earlier you start treatment, the more likely you are to survive lung cancer.

Already know about lung cancer screening? Even if you didn’t meet the requirements for screening before, you might now. The American Cancer Society recently updated their lung cancer screening guidelines. That means it’s open to more people than ever before.

Who Should Get a Lung Cancer Screening?

Lung cancer screening is for people at higher risk for lung cancer because of their smoking history. You should get screened if you’re a current or former smoker who:

Has a smoking history of 20 pack years or more

Is 50-80 years old

What Are Pack Years?

Pack years are a way to measure your smoking history. It’s how many packs of cigarettes you smoked a day multiplied by the years you smoked:

Packs per day x years smoked = pack years

You can use this tool to find your pack years.

20 pack years means you might have smoked:

1 pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years

2 packs a day for 10 years

4 packs a day for 5 years

How & Why Did Lung Cancer Screening Guidelines Change?

Before this update, the American Cancer Society recommended screening for people who:

Were current smokers or had quit within the past 15 years

Had a smoking history of 30 pack years

Were 55-74 years old

The biggest change: You should think about screening even if you quit decades ago.

After you quit smoking, your risk for getting lung cancer decreases over time. But that doesn’t mean it goes away completely. Let’s say you smoked a pack a day for 20 years. Even if you quit decades ago, you’re still at high risk for lung cancer.

After 30 Years of Not Smoking – A Diagnosis

No one knows that better than David Lunt. Last year, he was shocked by the devastating news he had stage 4 lung cancer.