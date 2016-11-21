Loving Life: Winter Vim & Vigor

Sisters Rhonda and Pam (right) grew closer after Pam's stroke.

A Strong Voice for Thyroid Cancer

Sofia Vergara, known for her role in the TV show Modern Family, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the age of 28. She had a successful surgery to remove her thyroid and now lives with hypothyroidism every day.

Vergara takes pride in using her fame to help raise awareness about thyroid cancer and helping others recover from the disease.

Beating the Odds

Pam Barile of Lynchburg suffered a massive stroke at age 52. She was taken to UVA where she underwent multiple surgeries and spent three weeks in the ICU. The damage from a brain aneurysm was so severe that doctors thought that she might not make it through.

With the support of her family, friends and medical team at UVA, Pam was able to beat the odds.

Life Can Change in an Instant

Lisa Black, a teacher at UVA Children’s Hospital, was involved in horrible car accident on the way home from work in 2014. An impaired driver struck her car head-on.

Lisa suffered a collapsed lung, broken left thigh bone, shattered right knee, broken collarbone, multiple broken ribs, four fractures in her neck, two fractures in her back and a crushed right hand. A team of UVA doctors and surgeons worked together to treat all of her injuries.

Living With Ovarian Cancer

Joan Oswald lived an active lifestyle so she was shocked after being diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer at the age of 60. Joan came to UVA to have the tumor removed and receive three months of chemotherapy treatment.

Joan went into remission but the cancer returned less than a year later. She has continued to stay positive and live life to the fullest throughout the ongoing treatments.

