Healthy Balance

A Look Back on Maternity Monday

by Megan Munkacsy

New mom looks at newborn while laying in bed

Six months ago, our mostly-female blog team began chatting about pregnancy and childbirth. For those of us who haven’t had kids, it seemed complicated and overwhelming, surprisingly so for something we’ve been doing since the beginning of time.

The Maternity Monday series was born from our many questions:

We answered those questions and many more, starting with preconception and ending with life after the baby comes.

If you missed a post, make sure to check out the entire Maternity Monday series.

