Liver Transplant Survivor: From Surgery to Marathon in 16 Months

Steve Nugent and his wife Diane were preparing to say goodbye. Steve’s liver was failing from a liver disease – his skin and eyes were green, he had lost weight, and he was running out of time. He was on a liver transplant waiting list, but Steve's name wasn’t popping up. It didn't look like he would become a liver transplant survivor.

Steve was at the end. Diane looked at him and asked him for just two more weeks.

Within those two weeks, UVA Transplant Center called Diane and told her they had a liver for Steve. They rushed to UVA from their home in Northern Virginia, and Steve underwent surgery and became a liver transplant survivor.

When Steve woke up from a successful surgery, the first thing he told his wife was his goal to run a marathon. Diane knew that one day, Steve would fulfill this goal.

Steve received his liver transplant in the spring of 2016. In October of 2017, Steve ran the Marine Corps Marathon while “Team Steve” set up a booth alongside the route to sign people up to become organ donors.

Watch Steve’s liver transplant survivor story.