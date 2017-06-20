7 Quick Questions: Meet Kidney Doctor Alden Doyle

Kidney doctor Alden Doyle, MD, directs UVA's Kidney and Pancreas transplant Program.

Ever wonder what your doctor or health provider does outside the exam room? Our 7 Quick Questions series gives you a personal glimpse into the people of UVA.

Alden Doyle, MD, is a kidney doctor and medical director of the Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program at UVA.

1. Why did you become a doctor?

It seemed interesting. I liked first aid as a Boy Scout, and it seemed like a way to take a little bit of science and push it into a field, like my parents’ Peace Corps background.

2. Why did you choose your specialty?

I initially chose nephrology because it was complicated. I do transplant because my public health interest was in tropical medicine, so I spent a lot of time in international sites. At the time, tropical medicine was at the forefront of really new, interesting immunology ideas. When I married that kind of interest in immunology with nephrology — that equaled the transplant.

3. What is your favorite thing about Charlottesville?

Everyone seems happy to meet us. People are friendly, and they're happy that we're here.

4. Where did you grow up?

I grew up in different countries when my parents were in the Peace Corps, and then settled in the Chicagoland area.

5. What's the most exciting thing/research happening in your field right now?

There's a lot of national interest in transplantation, and that's driven different positive things: It’s driven the HOPE Act, which President Obama signed in 2013 that allows for HIV-to-HIV transplant; it’s allowed for increased donor awareness; it’s allowed for a lot of national interest in the press about transplant. So, there’s kind of a buzz to transplant right now, which I think that's going to be important for us, because of the restructuring of laws and regulations and the increased interest in donation.

6. Who is your inspiration or hero?

Theodore Roosevelt. He was able to work within the system to exact great changes, fundamental changes.

7. What's your favorite thing about working at UVA?

I get to work in a place with a lot of smart people who have a lot of institutional interest in making transplant great here, which is nice.