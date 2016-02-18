Julianne Moore, Alzheimer’s Advocate & More

There was snow on the ground earlier this week, but we promise spring is on the way. And with that, the spring issue of our family health magazine, Vim & Vigor, is already out.

After her hip replacement, Susan Mong is competing again.

In it, you’ll find stories about:

Indoor allergies. You don’t always need a pill to minimize symptoms. For example, use a wet brush on your pets before they come inside to remove pollen.

A horseback rider’s hip replacement. Fauquier County resident Susan Mong did an online search for “Where do doctors who need a hip replacement go?” That led her to orthopedic surgeon Quanjun Cui, MD.

Julianne Moore. Her Oscar-winning role in ‘Still Alice” inspired her to support Alzheimer’s disease awareness and research.

The lead singer of Charlottesville-based band Hackensaw Boys. Also, don’t miss our video about his vocal cord surgery.

