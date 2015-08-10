Jillian Michaels and Simple Weight Loss Tips: Fall Vim & Vigor

Most of us associate Jillian Michaels with her “The Biggest Loser” tough-trainer persona.

After a car accident, Patty Grimm (left) learned to walk again with the help of UVA Culpeper Hospital physical therapist Jennifer Norrod.

But she’s struggled with her weight, body image and self-esteem.

Check out the current issue of Vim & Vigor for tips on setting goals and getting healthier. Did you know cutting just 10 calories a day — one Lifesaver candy — can help you lose more than a pound a year?

You’ll also get the scoop on:

Scoliosis in adults — one 57-year-old man had such a severe case he had to quit construction, take a desk job and have surgery

in adults — one 57-year-old man had such a severe case he had to quit construction, take a desk job and have surgery Skin care myths and facts

How sitting at your desk all day is hurting your health

Helping your child get ready for surgery

Read the fall 2015 Vim & Vigor.