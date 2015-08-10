Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Jillian Michaels and Simple Weight Loss Tips: Fall Vim & Vigor

by Megan Munkacsy

After a car accident, Patty Grimm (left) learned to walk again with the help of UVA Culpeper Hospital physical therapist Jennifer Norrod. Read her story in Vim & Vigor.

After a car accident, Patty Grimm (left) learned to walk again with the help of UVA Culpeper Hospital physical therapist Jennifer Norrod. Read her story in Vim & Vigor.

Most of us associate Jillian Michaels with her “The Biggest Loser” tough-trainer persona.

Patty Grimm working with a UVA Culpeper Hospital physical therapist
After a car accident, Patty Grimm (left) learned to walk again with the help of UVA Culpeper Hospital physical therapist Jennifer Norrod.

But she’s struggled with her weight, body image and self-esteem.

Check out the current issue of Vim & Vigor for tips on setting goals and getting healthier. Did you know cutting just 10 calories a day — one Lifesaver candy — can help you lose more than a pound a year?

You’ll also get the scoop on:

  • Scoliosis in adults — one 57-year-old man had such a severe case he had to quit construction, take a desk job and have surgery
  • Skin care myths and facts
  • How sitting at your desk all day is hurting your health
  • Helping your child get ready for surgery

Read the fall 2015 Vim & Vigor.

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles