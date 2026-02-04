Jayden's Heart Transplant Journey

Jewel and Jayden share a happy-go-lucky nature that seems at odds with all that they’ve been through. By the time he was 3 years old, Jayden had undergone 3 surgeries to correct hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a serious congenital heart defect.
James Gangemi, MD, a pediatric heart surgeon who specializes in congenital heart disease, shares,"Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a congenital heart defect where babies are born without a significant development of the left-sided structures of the heart. And so, therefore, we're required to do a palliative procedure called a Norwood procedure."
The Norwood procedure is considered one of the biggest surgeries that congenital heart surgeons are asked to perform, and it's usually done within the first week of life. For Jayden, the Norwood procedure was done when he was only 2 days old.
For Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, the Norwood is the first of 3 surgeries. The next is performed when a baby is just a few months old. And the final, the Fontan, is performed when they're around 3. Jayden made it through all 3 surgeries.
It seemed like they’d made it through the rough patch and were looking at brighter days. Then, at 7 years old, Jayden got sick.
A New Heart
In May 2024, an illness left Jayden struggling to breathe. He was rushed to a hospital near his home in Richmond, where his oxygen levels (which should hover between 96-100) had plummeted to the 60s. The hospital transferred Jayden to UVA Health Children’s.
The pediatric cardiology team tried to recover Jayden’s heart, but the damage was too severe. Instead, Jewel and Jayden were given the news. Jayden needed a new heart.
Jayden was equipped with a ventricular assistive device, which helps patients survive while waiting for a transplant. Fortunately, he didn’t have to wait very long for a donated heart. But that was just the beginning of Jayden’s journey.
Recovery
Recovering from a heart transplant can be challenging.
Jayden and his mom stayed in the hospital for months. Physical therapy and occupational therapy specialists helped him relearn how to walk. Through his recovery, his cardiology team stayed with him, checking numbers daily and making sure his family was informed and involved in his care.
Jewel shares, “They gave me information that I needed to know every day. They were checking blood levels every day. It's a lot they were doing, and I'm just pleased and happy over the outcome.”
Jayden still visits the pediatric heart team when he comes back for follow-up appointments. Our providers, who Jayden and his mom consider friends, are always thrilled to see him thriving.
A Miracle Child
Today, Jayden is a happy-go-lucky 8-year-old who enjoys playing Minecraft, talking about cars, and watching SpongeBob SquarePants. He runs and plays with his 2 sisters and 3 brothers. And he can make you laugh, his mom shares. A joke-teller with a winning smile, it’s hard to process all that he’s been through.
But Jewel never loses sight of it.
With 6 kids, 1 of whom was just a baby during this time, her multitasking skills are unparalleled. Through it all, she stayed strong and unwavering in her belief that Jaden was meant to be here.
But there’s another family she’s thankful for.
For families dealing with an unexpected loss, the decision to donate organs isn’t an easy one. Jewel shares, “I want to thank the family for just even donating. It's just ... I can't even explain it. I'm almost ready to cry. But we are very thankful. I'm very thankful for the family. And for people who don't choose to donate, please donate. It saves lives.”
Pediatric Heart Transplant: Jayden's Story
Jewel:
I knew Jayden was my miracle baby because he has been through a lot. I kept hearing bad news from birth on up and I just feel like he's a miracle to me. Jayden was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with heterotaxia splenia.
Dr Gangemi:
So hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a congenital heart defect where babies are born without a significant development of the left-sided structures of the heart. And so therefore we're required to do a palliative procedure called a Norwood procedure. And that is a procedure that is usually done within the first week of life. And it's probably the biggest operation that we do as congenital heart surgeons.
Jewel:
He was two days old when he got his first surgery. He was five months w hen he got his second surgery and three years old when he got his third surgery.
Dr Gangemi:
We have a dedicated staff here at UVA that are dedicated and specialized in pediatric heart transplant and heart failure. I work very, very closely with them because some of these patients obviously end up getting listed for transplant or in Jayden's case sometimes they do need a ventricular assist device.
Jewel:
This past May of 24, he got sick and had to get rushed to the hospital. Got transferred here to UVA. They tried out sorts of medications to see if it would get his heart back pumping. It just wasn't doing what it's supposed to do. So he had to get on the transplant list. Then a heart became available and he had his open heart surgery and he's doing well.
Dr Gangemi:
So fortunately the success rate across the board for pediatric heart transplants is actually pretty good. I think here at UVA we're right at about 95% survival. We'd love to sit here and say 100% but some of these patients are very, very, very complex. Our 30-day survival is 100%.
Jewel:
The recovery part, it was a lot that he had to do because he had fluid on his lungs. He had to learn how to walk again. The nurses, all the staff here, PT, OT, the doctors, surgeons, everyone just stayed on top of everything. The doctors in the hospital, they were miraculous.
Dr Gangemi:
The reason why we're so successful here, not only with the Norwood but with all of our congenital heart operations, is because it's the same people doing the same thing every single day. I have a dedicated staff in the operating room, dedicated circulating nurse, scrub tech, pediatric cardiac anesthesiologists, pediatric cardiac perfusionists that all work together to take care of these patients postoperatively and it's a phenomenal team.
Jewel:
Jayden is definitely a miracle because he has almost lost his life twice and he's here. So far everything's looking good. I'm very pleased. The doctors are really pleased. I'm just a happy, proud parent.
