7 Quick Questions with Interventional Radiologist Daniel Sheeran, MD

Interventional radiology uses minimally invasive techniques and imaging guidance during surgery. This makes it easier for our surgeons to diagnose and treat patients with many diseases, including:

Meet Interventional Radiologist Daniel Sheeran, MD

Interventional radiologist Daniel Sheeran, MD, treats patients with cancer and leg vein issues.

1. Why did you become a doctor?

I wanted a profession where one makes a difference in people’s lives, where you wake up every day looking forward to your work.

2. Why did you choose your specialty?

Interventional radiology is a combination of clinical and procedural skills, plus image interpretation. It provides the ideal mix of all the components of medicine that I enjoy, in addition to always having new and exciting technologies we can use to benefit patients.

3. What's one thing about your specialty that might surprise people?

That we can travel to nearly every part of the body from one access point. This provides diagnostic imaging and therapeutics through one small incision that requires a bandaid once we're done with the procedure.