Inhalants 101: Hidden Dangers

Inhalants

Huffing, bagging, sniffing … all terms commonly used to describe the act of inhaling dangerous household products. The Blue Ridge Poison Center states over 1,000 household products including typewriter correction fluid, cooking spray, nail polish remover, spray paint and glue can all be used in this manner.

While most parents talk to their kids about the dangers of alcohol or illegal drugs such as marijuana, most aren’t aware that adolescents and teenagers are getting high using substances that are legal and readily available in their homes.

Statistics of Inhalants

One in every five kids will use inhalants by the eighth grade.

12 year olds are using inhalants more than marijuana, hallucinogens and cocaine combined.

Initial Effects of Inhalants

Initial euphoric sensation

Slurred speed

Moodiness

Inability to reason

Loss of consciousness

Aftereffects of Inhalants

Can cause addiction

Sudden sniffing death

Memory loss

Impairment of thinking (cognitive abilities)

Loss of balance

Impaired hearing and eyesight

Damage to vital organs (lungs, liver, heart, kidneys)

Christopher Holstege, MD, director of UVA’s Division of Medical Toxicology, says that each incidence of huffing causes irreversible brain damage. Over time, the brain actually shrinks. Holstege adds that one of the most devastating effects in “sudden sniffing death,” caused by a sudden disruption in the heart’s rhythm. It can happen after the first incident of huffing or after the 100th episode — it’s unpredictable.

Could My Child Be Abusing Inhalants?

These are possible signs, according to the National Inhalant Prevention Coalition:

Behavioral changes, such as increased irritability, moodiness or episodes of unprovoked rage

Social problems, such as failing grades, frequent absences from school or changes in friends

An inebriated or “stoned” look

Red or watery eyes or nose

Nausea or loss of appetite

Mouth sores

Chemical smell on the child’s breath or clothing

Paint stains on the arms or clothing

Talking to Your Kids

Like most drugs, inhalants can be addictive and lead to experimentation with other drugs. It would be impossible to completely eliminate inhalants from your home—and who would want to? Most are beneficial when used properly. But inhalant abuse is a widespread problem, and parents should talk to their children about it, Kristin Wenger, UVA's public education coordinator, says. She offers a few tips for starting the conversation: