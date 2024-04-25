Infographic: Living Organ Donation Can Save A Life

Around the U.S., about 16 people a day die while waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. In Virginia, it's 2 people a week. Hundreds of Virginians need an organ transplant each year, according to Donate Life Virginia.

There aren't enough donor organs for everyone waiting on the list for a transplant in the U.S. But, living organ donation can make more organs available to those in need.

Living organ donation myths and misinformation may have prevented you from signing up. Below, we'll walk through some stats and dispel some living organ donation myths.

Consider living organ donation. Be a hero. See if you qualify for living organ donation.