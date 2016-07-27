Skip to main content
Treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

by Megan Munkacsy

The term inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) actually refers to two conditions: ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Treating severe ulcerative colitis requires removing the entire colon and rectum. That used to mean patients needed a permanent ostomy. However, that's no longer the case.

Watch digestive surgeon Traci Hedrick explain these diseases and how they're treated.

