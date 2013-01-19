In Their Own Homes: New Program Provides Nursing Home Alternative

Central Virginia seniors will soon have another option for medical care, companionship and independent living.

This week UVA, in partnership with the Jefferson Area Board for Aging and Riverside Health System, broke ground on the Blue Ridge Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE.

The PACE Center in Charlottesville will be open to residents ages 55 and older.

The center aims to offer an alternative to nursing homes and will offer access to medical care, meals, social activities and transportation.

