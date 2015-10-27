Skip to main content
What You Need to Know Before Your Imaging Test (Podcast Tuesday)

by Megan Munkacsy

"Are you claustrophobic?"

That was one of the first questions UVA Imaging asked when I got an MRI recently. It made me a bit nervous. "Well, yes, but my head isn't going in the machine, right?"

I was already anxious. I'd never had an MRI before, and the results were going to determine if I needed knee surgery. I didn't know what to expect. Fortunately, the imaging team who worked with me was great and patiently answered my questions. The MRI itself was as stress-free as possible (and no, my head wasn't in the machine). Within a couple of days, my doctor sent me a MyChart message with the results: I didn't need surgery.

In this week's podcast, Alan Matsumoto, MD, answers some frequently asked questions about MRIs, CT scans and other images, such as:

  • What are the risks? Do you need to worry about radiation exposure?
  • Why should you have it done by a specialized radiologist?
  • How quickly will you get results?

