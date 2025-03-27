Out of the Archives: Why I Love Colon Cancer Awareness Month

I love Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Out of all the cancers, I love raising colon cancer awareness. Why? Because colon cancer is one of those that you can find early. If you get it early, you can get cured.

And I just think it's super cool that a colonoscopy isn't just a screening tool to find cancer - it can remove polyps before they turn into cancer, too.

Another thing that makes this my favorite cancer awareness month: this video. The "I Did It!" video features some cherished local figures, including the choral teacher at Charlottesville High School. Just seeing him makes people smile.