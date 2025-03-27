Out of the Archives: Why I Love Colon Cancer Awareness Month

I love Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Out of all the cancers, I love raising colon cancer awareness. Why? Because colon cancer is one of those that you can find early. If you get it early, you can get cured.
And I just think it's super cool that a colonoscopy isn't just a screening tool to find cancer - it can remove polyps before they turn into cancer, too.
Another thing that makes this my favorite cancer awareness month: this video. The "I Did It!" video features some cherished local figures, including the choral teacher at Charlottesville High School. Just seeing him makes people smile.
Colon Cancer Screening at UVA: "I Did It!"
Not Ready for the Scope?
Up your colon cancer awareness of screening alternatives.
