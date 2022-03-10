HPV Vaccine for Adults: What to Know About This Cancer-Preventing Vaccine

When I was in my mid-20s, my doctor talked to me about the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which was new at the time. “You should get it as soon as possible,” she warned me. “The HPV vaccine age limit is 26.”

I don’t know why I ignored her advice. I knew that HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease (STD) and that it can cause cancer. And I knew the vaccine is safe. Maybe I was lazy, or maybe I was afraid it would hurt. Whatever the reason, I forgot about it, and by the time I remembered again, I figured I was too old for the HPV vaccine.

45 or Under? Why Get the HPV Vaccine?

Things have changed. In 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Gardasil 9, the only HPV vaccine available in the U.S., for adults ages 27-45. The FDA notes that researchers followed approximately 3,200 women in this age range for an average of 3 1/2 years. They found that the vaccine was 88% effective against:

Persistent HPV infection

Genital warts

Precancerous lesions in the vulva, vagina, and cervix

Cervical cancer

This, combined with data about younger men, means that the vaccine is equally effective in men 27-45, the FDA says.

The HPV Vaccine Prevents Many Cancers

You might associate HPV with cervical cancer. But it can also cause:

Penile cancer

Cancer of the vulva

Anal cancer

Head and neck cancers

Precancerous lesions

Genital warts

The HPV vaccine is almost 100% effective at preventing the types of HPV that cause these cancers.

But many people are still getting HPV. About 46,143 HPV-associated cancers happen in the United States each year. That’s:

25,719 cancers among women

20,424 cancers among men

That’s according to 2014-2018 Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data.

Your Doctor Likely Won’t Mention HPV, but You Should

The CDC notes that the vaccine “provides less benefit” to adults ages 27-45, partly because they’re more likely to have already been exposed to some types of HPV.

UVA Health gynecologic oncologist Linda Duska, MD, says HPV is also more likely to integrate into the DNA of younger women. But studies also found the virus in older women.

Duska adds that HPV vaccine clinical trials found that almost none of the participants had been exposed to all the cancer-causing strains of HPV. Even if you have HPV, the vaccine will still protect you against other harmful strains.