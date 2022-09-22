How to Help a Suicidal Friend: 5 Things Not to Say (And What to Do Instead)

First off, if you or a loved one is having suicidal thoughts, please find help. In the Charlottesville/Albemarle area? Call 434.230.9704. Highly trained volunteers staff this regional crisis call center 24/7/365 and provide:

An empathic person to talk to

Safety planning for people having suicidal thoughts

Info on how to help a suicidal friend or loved one

Referrals to local mental health and community resources

Not from the area or don’t remember the number? Call or text 988. The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is staffed 24/7/365 by a network of local crisis centers.

Pressing 1 after dialing 988 connects you with Veterans Crisis Line for veterans, service members, and National Guard and Reserve members. You can also text 838255.

If you’re worried about a loved one or they tell you they’re having suicidal thoughts, it can be hard to know what to do. You may not know what to say or fear making things worse. Or it can bring up your own strong emotions.