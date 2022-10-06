What Causes a Stroke? How Different Types of Strokes Happen

Strokes happen suddenly and can cause permanent brain damage. If not treated quickly, they can kill you or leave you permanently disabled. If you think someone is having a stroke, call 911 immediately. Knowing the signs of a stroke can save a life.

What’s going on when someone has a stroke? Strokes happen in a couple of different ways. Andrew Southerland, MD, a stroke specialist at UVA Health, spoke with us about the types of strokes and what causes them.

Types of Strokes: Different Causes, Same Result

There are two:

Ischemic

Hemorrhagic

“Both are under the umbrella of stroke, but have different treatments,” notes Southerland. “Ischemic strokes are the vast majority of strokes. Probably 80 to 85% of all the strokes we see coming into the hospital.”

These happen when a blood clot or plaque blocks an artery and keeps blood from getting to your brain. The clot or plaque can travel to the artery from a different part of your body. Without blood flow, your brain cells don’t get enough oxygen and they die.

Southerland explains all this to his patients in a way they can easily understand: “You have a clogged plumbing pipe, and we need to give you some Drāno.”

Unclogging the Pipe

If you have an ischemic stroke, you’ll get a clot-busting medicine to quickly get blood flowing again.

“It's designed to break down blood clots (or fresh thrombus, that’s the medical term),” says Southerland. “When it works, it works well enough to restore function to a part of your brain that is in the process of dying. We're trying to bring dying brain back to life.”

Ischemic vs. Hemorrhagic

Hemorrhagic strokes are less common. They happen in about 15 to 20% of stroke cases. Hemorrhagic strokes also keep your brain from getting oxygen, but in a different way.