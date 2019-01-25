Severe Menopause Symptoms? Hormone Replacement Therapy May Help

During menopause, about 25 percent of women experience incapacitating hot flashes and night sweats. They may also experience other uncomfortable symptoms, such as:

Vaginal dryness and burning

Painful intercourse

Needing to urinate more frequently

JoAnn Pinkerton, a UVA OB-GYN who is also executive director of the North American Menopause Society, says hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is the "gold standard" for severe menopause symptoms. Not only does it reduce symptoms, some kinds can also help reduce bone loss.

Is Hormone Therapy Safe?

Long-term hormone therapy use can increase a woman's risk of breast cancer, strokes and other conditions. A recent Healthline article looked at a study that found women who take HRT tablets are at higher risk for blood clots.

"Oral therapy is metabolized through the liver, which can increase the risk of clotting," Pinkerton told Healthline. She also said that researchers have not seen increased risk with estrogen administered vaginally.

