Holiday Heart Syndrome: When Holiday Stress Takes Its Toll

With mile-long shopping lists, holiday parties and family gatherings, it’s easy to overindulge and overdo this time of year.

All of the holiday stress and excess of the season can leave you feeling tired, overwhelmed and maybe a bit sluggish overall. But did you know the holidays also can take a serious toll on your heart health?

What Is Holiday Heart Syndrome?

In the video below, cardiologist Brandy Patterson, MD, explains how you may be putting yourself at risk for a serious health condition called holiday heart syndrome.

A combination of factors trigger this abnormal heart rhythm, including drinking too much alcohol or caffeine, overeating, fatigue and, of course, stress. Watch to learn more.

View transcript.