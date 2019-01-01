Santa, Families and Trees: Our 2018 Holiday Events (Slideshow)

It was a busy holiday season at the Health System. Take a look back at some of the ways we celebrated with our patients, team members and the community. We hope you had a wonderful holiday season, and we wish you a very happy and healthy 2019!

UVA Hospital Auxiliary's Lights of Love fundraiser — The Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony raises money for Hospital Auxiliary projects that benefit patients and families. These include bedside musicians, visits from therapy dogs and flowers for patients.

UVA Children's Hospital families shop for their kids — We invited parents of hospitalized children to do some "secret shopping" for their children at a holiday shop inside the hospital. UVA employees and other local organizations, including Mason's Toy Box and individual donors, donated the gifts.