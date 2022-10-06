Hispanic Heritage Month at UVA Health: Honoring Our Latinx/Hispanic Community

In the U.S., National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM) is from September 15 to October 15. It’s a time to honor and celebrate the contributions of Hispanic and Latinx people in our community and country.

At UVA Health, we’re proud of the diverse cultures that make up our patient and team member populations. For NHHM, we honor the efforts of our Hispanic and Latinx team members. We’re highlighting the work and experiences of two team members: Keyri Lopez-Godoy and Yeda Duarte-Pierce.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrating Our Team Members

Lopez-Godoy is both an outreach and engagement specialist in the UVA Cancer Center and a community health worker for the Every Woman’s Life program. (The Every Woman’s Life program helps women between ages 40-64 without health insurance to get free health screenings.) “We're trying to make a difference and we're trying to help people the best that we can with what we have and the time that we have. And, I'm just thankful for the work that I'm getting to do now,” says Lopez-Godoy.

A native of El Salvador, she came to the U.S. at 8 years old. Before joining UVA Health, she spent time as an elementary school teacher. “I taught first graders, and that was so much fun! And it was also exhausting! It was draining. But, I loved it, and I got to see just how important it is to build relationships, to build common values, to build community, and to establish a relationship based on care and mutual respect, even at that young of an age.”

Duarte-Pierce is Brazilian-American. Her family was part of the U.S. military and her parents met in Brazil. She’s a citizen of both the U.S. and Brazil. She is a supervisor for patient access for UVA Health’s spine department. “It's nice to have that representation as well, personally, and all my other counterparts are from different Spanish-speaking countries. So it's nice to have the Brazilian representation,” she says.

She’s also a licensed physical therapist assistant (PTA). “I like to see where I've made a difference in someone's recovery process,” she says. “Physical therapy is one of those fields where you can really see a difference because you have invested so much time and effort helping the patient progress back to optimal performance or close to optimal levels.”

Building Community, One Conversation at a Time

Upcoming event: Feria de Salud Latina (Latinx Health Fair) Organized by UVA Health's Latino Health Initiative in partnership with many other community organizations, this health fair offers free health screenings and services in Spanish.

Both also work with UVA’s Latinx Employee Resource Group. Their goal is to help Latinx and Hispanic team members across grounds create a more inclusive culture for community and team members by sharing resources, networking, and setting up events.

We asked them about how their experiences and views have shaped their time here at UVA Health, and what they’re doing to celebrate the month.

How did you wind up working at UVA?

Lopez-Godoy: After 3 years of teaching, I decided to take a break. A family member who works at UVA and knows me, knows things that I’m passionate about and interested in, she shared with me that there was an opportunity in this program at UVA Health called the Every Woman's Life program. And she thought it would be a good fit. She sent me the information, and when I read through it, it was an immediate draw. I was immediately curious and interested. And here I am a year later!

Duarte-Pierce: After obtaining my master in business administration (MBA), I wanted to transition into a leadership role that would provide me an opportunity to execute the skillset that I developed from clinical practice as a PTA, in addition to the financial fundamental principles that I obtained within my MBA program. My husband was already employed with UVA Health as a manager for the Ambulatory Pharmacy department, where he oversees the Transitions of Care and Meds to Beds program. The opportunity presented itself for the role that I currently serve in, and right away I knew this was the perfect career move for me.

What inspired you to work in medicine?

Duarte-Pierce: I’ve always possessed the servant leader attribute while providing patient care. The caregiver trait has always been ingrained in my mindset and actions. I like to be part of a patient recovery process and it’s rewarding to see a patient progress and improve from the initial interaction to discharge. In physical therapy, building relationships with patients and navigating with the patient during the recovery process is inevitable and rewarding. This is why I work in healthcare.

Lopez-Godoy: After teaching, I thought, “What do I know as a person? What skills do I have and how can I use these skills to transfer into me my next adventure?” I wanted to venture out a little bit into something different than being in the classroom.