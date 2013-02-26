Skip to main content
Helping Patients Manage HIV Treatment With Smartphones

by Jennifer Stover

Newly diagnosed HIV patients in rural Virginia tend to miss appointments with UVA’s Ryan White Clinic. Why is that a problem? Because the missed time gives the virus a chance to worsen and increases the risk of spreading the virus.

To combat this, UVA is starting a program that includes a smartphone app to provide patients with personalized reminders and access to a virtual community for support.

This program is funded by a grant from the AIDS United Foundation.

Find out more about the program and the smartphone app.

