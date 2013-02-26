Helping Patients Manage HIV Treatment With Smartphones

Newly diagnosed HIV patients in rural Virginia tend to miss appointments with UVA’s Ryan White Clinic. Why is that a problem? Because the missed time gives the virus a chance to worsen and increases the risk of spreading the virus.

To combat this, UVA is starting a program that includes a smartphone app to provide patients with personalized reminders and access to a virtual community for support.

This program is funded by a grant from the AIDS United Foundation.

