Heeding the Call: These Living Organ Donors Stepped Up

Imagine being able to save someone's life just by giving them a part of your body. That's what living organ donors do. They’re everyday heroes who choose to help others by giving a kidney or part of their liver.

You, too, can choose to be a living donor. During Donate Life Month, we looked at both:

We know that deciding to donate is a deeply personal choice. That's why we’re here to support you every step of the way.

Read on to see what inspired these living organ donors to give.

Shana Donates to Her Father in Need

When Shana Roche found out her father, Michael Cox, was in liver failure and needed a liver transplant, she stepped up to help. “It’s hard to put into words the devastation that you feel,” she said, about finding how bad Michael’s liver condition had gotten. Without a transplant, Michael’s life expectancy was less than five years.

Shana Roche "We had full faith and trust in UVA Health from day one."

Shana and her family put their pregnancy plans on hold so she could donate part of her liver to Michael. “My daughter is the shining example,” said Michael. “She’s just so strong.”

Luckily, she was a good match. She went through with the donation. “We had full faith and trust in UVA Health from day one and never doubted such an amazing group of supporters there. I wouldn't want to pick any other place,” said Shana about her living liver donation experience.

The surgery was successful. Michael had a new liver, and shortly after, Shana and her husband were given the green light to get pregnant. They soon welcomed a girl to the family.

“We just think it was a miracle,” Shana says. “Everything happened the way it should.” See