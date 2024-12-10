Heart Valve Replacement: What Are Your Options?

Facing heart valve disease can feel overwhelming. You may be anxious about the future. Uncertain about the choices ahead. The thought of needing treatment and making care choices, like choosing the right type of repair or replacement for your diseased heart valve, can be tough.
But you’re not alone. At UVA Health, our heart valve experts are ready to guide you. We’ll answer your questions about options for heart valve replacement. And we’ll help you feel confident as you take the next steps for your heart health. "Our team will take the time to ensure that all your questions are answered from the time of your initial evaluation through your recovery," says Adanna C Akujuo, MD, a UVA Health heart disease specialist and surgeon.
What Are Your Heart Valves?
Your heart has 4 spaces inside, called chambers. These chambers have special "doors," called valves, that control how blood moves between them. The valves open to let blood flow one way and then close to stop it from going backward. They’re important for keeping your blood moving in the right direction.
There are four main valves. Together, they work like a team:
- Tricuspid valve lets blood flow between the top and bottom right chambers
- Pulmonary valve sends blood to the lungs to get oxygen
- Mitral valve lets blood flow between the top and bottom left chambers
- Aortic valve pushes oxygen-rich blood out to your body
What Is Heart Valve Replacement?
If your heart valve disease is getting bad, a heart valve repair or replacement can save your life. Every year, about 100,000 people in the U.S. have this procedure. If you need one, knowing your options can help you feel better about making choices about it.
If your diseased valve can't be repaired, then it likely needs to be replaced. The type of replacement valve you choose depends on your age, health, and what works best for your specific heart valve problem.
"The UVA Health heart valve team is on the forefront of innovation," says Akujuo. "Given our expertise, we offer many options to treat your heart valve disease, and can provide the best option for you."
What Happens During Heart Valve Replacement?
A heart valve replacement removes a damaged heart valve and puts in a new one. It helps treat problems like:
- Aortic stenosis (when the aortic valve becomes too narrow)
- Mitral regurgitation (when the mitral valve leaks blood)
- Mitral stenosis (when the mitral valve becomes too narrow)
These problems can make your heart work too hard. Without treatment, they can lead to heart failure. Replacing the valve helps your heart work better and makes you feel healthier.
Talking to a heart valve disease expert can help you get a clear picture of your heart health and help you make the right choice for your care.
Two Most Common Kinds of Replacement Valves
The 2 most common types of replacement heart valves are called bioprosthetic and mechanical.
Bioprosthetic Valves
Bioprosthetic valves are created using animal tissue. They may come from a cow valve (bovine heart valve) or a pig valve (porcine heart valve). These are treated to work safely in your body.
Pros:
- No need for daily blood thinners. Taking blood thinners can increase your risk of bleeding.
Cons:
- They wear out over time. Younger patients may need another surgery.
- They can harden and stop working well.
These are often a good choice for older patients, or if you want to avoid taking medicine every day.
Mechanical Valves
Mechanical valves are made from strong materials like titanium and carbon.
Pros:
- They can last a lifetime, making them a good long-term solution.
- Younger patients often prefer them because they don’t wear out easily.
Cons:
- You’ll need to take blood-thinning medicine daily. That prevents blood clots, but can increase bleeding risk.
- Some people hear a clicking sound from the valve.
Mechanical valves are ideal for younger patients who want a long-lasting solution and can manage their daily medicine.
Less Common Options
These aren’t the only options for heart valve replacement. Depending on your specific heart valve problem, one of these options may be a better fit.
Homograft Valves
These come from human donors and are often used when there’s an infection, like endocarditis.
Best For: Patients who need natural tissue and are at risk for complications with other valve types.
Ross Procedure
In this surgery, your own pulmonary valve replaces your aortic valve, and a donor valve takes the place of the pulmonary valve.
Best For: Younger patients or children since the valve can grow with the patient.
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
TAVR is a procedure where a thin tube is used to place a new valve through a blood vessel. The replacement valve is usually bioprosthetic.
Best For: Aging patients who can't have open-heart surgery.
How Long Does Heart Valve Replacement Last?
The lifespan of a replacement heart valve depends on the type:
- Bioprosthetic Valves: 10–20 years.
- Mechanical Valves: Over 20 years, often a lifetime.
We can help you choose the best option based on your age, lifestyle, and health.
Why Choose UVA Health for Heart Valve Replacement?
At UVA Health, our expert care and advanced treatments mean great results. We’ll help you choose the right replacement heart valve for your condition, whether it’s a bioprosthetic aortic valve, mechanical heart valve, or a different option. In fact, our heart care is nationally recognized as some of the best by U.S. News and World Report, including our aortic valve surgery.
"Given our team approach to treating your heart valve disease, you can be assured that you'll be guided through not only heart valve choices, but the right approach for your valve replacement, either open surgery or a minimally invasive procedure (in between your ribs without the need to open your sternum, or through catheters in your arteries or vein)," says Akujuo.
Heart valve replacement surgery is a big decision, but understanding your options can make it less overwhelming.