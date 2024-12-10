Heart Valve Replacement: What Are Your Options?

Facing heart valve disease can feel overwhelming. You may be anxious about the future. Uncertain about the choices ahead. The thought of needing treatment and making care choices, like choosing the right type of repair or replacement for your diseased heart valve, can be tough.

But you’re not alone. At UVA Health, our heart valve experts are ready to guide you. We’ll answer your questions about options for heart valve replacement. And we’ll help you feel confident as you take the next steps for your heart health. "Our team will take the time to ensure that all your questions are answered from the time of your initial evaluation through your recovery," says Adanna C Akujuo, MD, a UVA Health heart disease specialist and surgeon.

What Are Your Heart Valves?

Your heart has 4 spaces inside, called chambers. These chambers have special "doors," called valves, that control how blood moves between them. The valves open to let blood flow one way and then close to stop it from going backward. They’re important for keeping your blood moving in the right direction.

There are four main valves. Together, they work like a team:

Tricuspid valve lets blood flow between the top and bottom right chambers

Pulmonary valve sends blood to the lungs to get oxygen

Mitral valve lets blood flow between the top and bottom left chambers

Aortic valve pushes oxygen-rich blood out to your body

What Is Heart Valve Replacement?

If your heart valve disease is getting bad, a heart valve repair or replacement can save your life. Every year, about 100,000 people in the U.S. have this procedure. If you need one, knowing your options can help you feel better about making choices about it.

If your diseased valve can't be repaired, then it likely needs to be replaced. The type of replacement valve you choose depends on your age, health, and what works best for your specific heart valve problem.

"The UVA Health heart valve team is on the forefront of innovation," says Akujuo. "Given our expertise, we offer many options to treat your heart valve disease, and can provide the best option for you."

What Happens During Heart Valve Replacement?

A heart valve replacement removes a damaged heart valve and puts in a new one. It helps treat problems like:

Aortic stenosis (when the aortic valve becomes too narrow)

Mitral regurgitation (when the mitral valve leaks blood)

Mitral stenosis (when the mitral valve becomes too narrow)

These problems can make your heart work too hard. Without treatment, they can lead to heart failure. Replacing the valve helps your heart work better and makes you feel healthier.