Heart Tips You Can Use Now!

You asked for it!

In February, we gave you a heart tip every day on the blog.

Some of you asked it if would be possible to put all those tips into one easy-to-find location, so we created this heart tip sheet (PDF) that you can print out and put on your refrigerator at home or bulletin board at work.

We hope you find this tip sheet useful, and be sure to keep sending us your ideas!

Happy Heart Health,

The UVA Health Blog Team