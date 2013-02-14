Heart-Smart Shopping: Nuts, Grains, Beans and Seeds, Oh My! (VIDEO)

Today we visit the grains section of the supermarket in our Heart-Smart Shopping Video Series.

This time, Teller Stalfort, registered dietitian with UVA's Heart and Vascular Center, shows us what to look for in grains and lentils when shopping for heart health.

In this video, she explains whole grains, the nutritional difference between white and brown rice, the benefits of flax seed and the appropriate serving size when it comes to nuts.