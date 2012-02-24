Heart Month Tip 24: Rope Your Coworkers In

We happen to work in an office of people who like to cook – and share the tasty results.
Talk about working in a danger zone for dieting or eating healthy.
Stop the madness! Make it a point today to talk to your office mates about supporting each other’s healthy eating habits. Everyone take a month to bring in a healthy snack. Outlaw brownies and cake. Take brief walks together if possible.
