Heart Month Tip 17: Make a Play Date

by Jennifer Stover

Most of us get together with friends or go on dates for activities that center on eating and food.

Celebrating Heart Month
Make it a point to try something else instead – when was the last time you swung on a swing? Rode bikes or went hiking with friends? Bowling, laser tag, kite flying, kickball, badminton – these are all fun ways to socialize while shifting your metabolism up a notch.

