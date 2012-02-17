Heart Month Tip 17: Make a Play Date

Most of us get together with friends or go on dates for activities that center on eating and food.
Make it a point to try something else instead – when was the last time you swung on a swing? Rode bikes or went hiking with friends? Bowling, laser tag, kite flying, kickball, badminton – these are all fun ways to socialize while shifting your metabolism up a notch.
Need Ideas?
- Check out the Charlottesville Sports & Social Club
- Join the Outdoor Adventure Club
- Take a hike on the Rivanna Trail
- Find a swingset
