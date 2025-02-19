Heart Health Trends: What You Should Know About Caffeine

Caffeine is one of the most widely used chemicals in the world. It’s found naturally in coffee, tea, and other plants. It’s also added to energy drinks, soft drinks, and weight-loss products. It often pops up in the news.

Some studies suggest it might have benefits, like helping with inflammation. Others warn about risks like raising blood pressure or causing a racing heart. Time of day may also play a role in how caffeine affects your heart. So, is caffeine good for you? Or is caffeine bad for your heart?

The truth is that it depends on how much caffeine you have and how your body handles it. We spoke with Katherine Basbaum, MS, RD, a dietitian at UVA Health, to get the latest on caffeine and how it affects your heart.

“Is there a safe place for caffeine in a heart-healthy diet? I would say yes, absolutely," Basbaum notes. “Oftentimes, it’s not the caffeine component that is the problem. It’s all of the fat, sugar, and calories that the drink is made up of. For the average person that is generally healthy but is trying to keep their risk factors low, having a moderate amount of caffeine, as long as it doesn’t have the added sugars and calories absolutely can fit into a heart-healthy diet.”

What Is Caffeine?

Caffeine is a natural stimulant. That means it makes you feel more awake and energized. It does that by blocking a chemical in your brain that makes you feel tired. This is how caffeine can increase your alertness, reduce reaction times, and even help with certain types of pain.

The amount of caffeine in drinks varies a lot. Coffee and energy drinks have the highest amount of caffeine, followed by tea and sodas. Coffee is the main source of caffeine for most adults.

Can Caffeine Be Good for Your Heart?

In what ways is caffeine good for you? Research shows that a moderate amount of caffeine—around 400 mg per day, or about what’s in 3 to 4 cups of coffee—can be part of a healthy lifestyle for most people. Regular coffee drinkers may even have a lower risk of heart disease and high blood pressure. Studies have also shown that coffee consumption might reduce the risk of conditions like atrial fibrillation (AF) and even death from certain chronic diseases.

Some benefits of caffeine may come from antioxidants found in coffee and tea, which help protect cells from damage. “The main potential benefit of caffeine comes from those naturally occurring plant compounds called polyphenols,” agrees Basbaum. “These plant chemicals, that essentially serve as antioxidants, help to combat inflammation and fight free radicals."

Drinking these beverages may also lower inflammation, another factor linked to heart disease.

What About Risks? Does Caffeine Raise Blood Pressure?

Drinking too much caffeine can lead to temporary spikes in blood pressure and heart rate. But, these effects are usually short-lived and not seen in people who drink caffeine regularly.

Caffeine from energy drinks or weight-loss products can be more concerning. These often combine high doses of caffeine with sugar or other stimulants.

How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?

For most people, 3-5 cups of coffee a day is safe. That’s about 400 milligrams of caffeine. Drinking more could cause side effects like trouble sleeping or feeling anxious. For people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, 200 milligrams of caffeine should be the maximum amount consumed. And for children, the correct amount is none.

Very high doses can lead to serious health risks, including heart rhythm problems. It’s important to remember that energy drinks and caffeine pills have concentrated amounts that make it easier to have too much.

Says Basbaum, “Caffeine can raise heart rate, it can raise blood pressure, but it’s very individual. It depends on how much you drink and what kind of sensitivity you have to caffeine in general.”

“If you’re starting to have undesirable effects or symptoms like feeling jittery, a racing heart, or unable to have a good night’s sleep, then it would be a good idea to either cut back or cut out."