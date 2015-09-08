Better Heart Failure and Cancer Palliative Care (Podcast Tuesday)

People tend to confuse palliative care with end-of-life/hospice care. But palliative care is about symptom and pain management. Even after cancer is in remission, you could still have:

Pain

Nerve damage

Fatigue

Mood problems

Palliative medicine specialists like Leslie Blackhall, MD, who works with heart failure and cancer patients, want to improve your quality of life while they're treating your illness.

Listen to this week's podcast to learn more about palliative care at UVA. Find out more about how our team helps with holistic care and emotional support.