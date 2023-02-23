Getting to the Heart: Highlights of Recent Heart Disease Research

When you visit your cardiologist, you're not thinking about heart disease research. But at UVA Health, our heart care experts engage with the latest discoveries about heart disease all the time. Recent research into coronary artery disease and heart failure promises to push new treatments and approaches even further.

If heart disease runs in your family, you can feel confident knowing that researchers at UVA Health and beyond are finding new ways to prevent and heal the worst heart diseases.

The Genetics of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

UVA Health researchers mapped a range of genes contributing to CAD. Their aim: Not just to treat symptoms, but to dig into the root cause of the condition. This discovery could lead to a whole new class of treatments that could prevent heart attacks.

When Small Changes Have Big Impacts

NASA space shuttles collapse from tiny mistakes. And UVA Health researchers learned that keeping a patient on a ventilator longer leads to more successful heart surgeries.

Gout Medicine Turns Heart Failure Victims Into Survivors

When heart failure lands you in the hospital and keeps getting worse, your options might seem limited. A UVA Health study uncovered a new heart failure treatment in common gout medication.