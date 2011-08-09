Heart Disease: 8 Questions to Ask Your Doctor

Physical activity is important for your heart health.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States.

And the best treatment? Prevention.

But heart disease prevention works best when you and your doctor share the responsibility.

Use these questions to help guide a discussion about heart disease prevention at your next doctor’s visit. Record your numbers and any tips or advice your doctor suggests. You’ll come away with a personal heart-healthy plan to start living well.

1. What is my risk for heart disease?

2. What screening or diagnostic tests for heart disease do I need?

How often do I need these screenings?

3. What are my numbers and what do they mean?

a. Blood pressure

b. Total cholesterol

LDL (“bad”) cholesterol

HDL (“good”) cholesterol

Triglycerides

c. Body mass index and waist circumference

d. Blood sugar level

4. What can you do to help me quit smoking?

5. How much physical activity do I need to help protect my heart?

6. Should I take aspirin to help prevent a heart attack? If so, how much and how often?

7. What is a heart-healthy eating plan for me?

8. What are the warning signs for a heart attack? What should I look for? And if I think I’m having a heart attack, what should I do?

You can also check out the resources at UVA’s Heart Center to learn more about heart disease.

Source: American Heart Association