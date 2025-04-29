Are Healthy Soda Alternatives Really Safe? Part 1: Probiotics in the Fizz

I’m not a big soda drinker. In college, I got obsessed with Mountain Dew and Pepsi mix for studying. I chose diet versions. I had a brief fling with Diet Dr. Pepper. These days, though, if needing fizz, I’m getting carbonated water, often with French or Italian-sounding names. I’m hydrating while avoiding the toxic stuff in colas. But now, there’s a bunch of new kids on the block: healthy soda alternatives.

This new strain of pretty, vibrantly colored drinks have arrived with the promise of tasty benefits for the body. They commonly tout ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ ingredients. Sugar content, too, gets advertised as small and irrelevant. And they have cute, fun-sounding names — Ollipop, Poppi, Recess, Wonderpop, Odyssey, Gorgi, Tru, Melo, Zoa, Juni. Some of the energy drinks sound more masculine and tough – Gorilla, GOAT. Fun!

Promises, Promises

This claim of alternative goodness — the Glinda sodas vs. the evil Elpheba ones — is worth questioning. Is there a true difference between this young breed of brands and their elders? But wait, there’s more to confuse: the addition of mood-enhancers. Are they safe? Do they work? Is everything they promise really going to come true?

First, we're going to talk about the healthy soda alternatives that say they help your gut biome. Let’s dig in with a little help from UVA Health registered dietitian, Carole Havrila.

Healthy Soda Alternatives for Your Gut

Gut health has really hit center stage in the last few years. We’ve seen study after study connect the workings of the stomach biome and the digest tract to mental health. Researchers at UVA Health have learned that the impact of the gut’s health extends to a range of conditions.

It’s easy, from scanning these headlines, to believe that we can tilt the balance of our overall health in a positive direction just by ingesting good bacteria. Certainly, the soda brands claim that their concoctions will improve not just your stomach, but everything else.

Good Bacteria: Pre & Probiotics

Following this trend in research, the new crop of healthy soda alternatives extol their pre and probiotic virtues. Forget kombucha or yogurt — now you can drink your gut clean. Is this true?

Havrila says that healthy sodas could play a role in getting healthy after a sickness. "Many people who have recently been ill or are coming off of antibiotic treatment will include more pro and prebiotics to restore a healthy gut microbiome," she says.

I just couldn't imagine that a soda could provide the right kind of environment for bacteria. But Havrila confirms that the pre and probiotics claims are true. And she says it's fine to get these healthy bacteria from any source. "You can take them as pills, drink kefir," she notes.

Still, Havrila says, "It’s good to get a variety of whole food source fiber from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Foods offer a more diverse collection of these nutrients."

A Look at the Labels: Compare & Contrast

During a trip to the local grocery store, I gathered a selection of sodas advertising gut health. As you can see in this comparison, these brands share some features. But they vary in some key ways.

Choosing the Right Bacteria

Havrila's advice about focusing on whole foods makes sense if you're really serious about gut health. Some of these brands have just prebiotics. Some have probiotics. A few contain both. How many they have of either isn't always as clear.

Humans need both types of bacteria. "Probiotics are live active bacteria cultures that promote a healthy microbiome and gut balance," Havrila explains. "Prebiotics are fibers that act as food for probiotics."

Which is why you'll notice that sodas with prebiotics have high amounts of dietary fiber. It's something I've always looked for when choosing cereals, for instance. Dietary fiber helps your digestion. It also maintains blood sugar levels. (I learned about it when I had gestational diabetes!)

Just don't try to get 100% of your daily recommended amount of dietary fiber all at once. You can have too much of a good thing. And this good thing can cause major digestive issues if consumed in large amounts.

Ingredients to Watch Out For

Havrila underscores the need to read the label. And just because something is organic or 'natural' doesn't mean it's good for you. Words like 'flavor' and 'concentrate' could indicate something artificial.

Ingredients you'll want to limit:

Sugar - even if the added sugar amount is low, too much sugar, naturally derived or not, impacts your hormones, appetite, blood sugar levels, etc. Many of these sodas use fruit juice, monk fruit, or stevia for sweetners. While we might prefer these sources to aspartame, for instance, they still count. Read more about your health and sugar.

Caffeine - many of these drinks include green tea or other forms of caffeine

Salt - if you want to eat healthy and avoid heart disease, you'll want to pay attention to salt as well as sugar.

Cost