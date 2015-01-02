Healthy Holiday Tips and More: December Roundup [VIDEO]

In December the blog featured posts about the holiday season with healthy tips, recipes and more. We hope you had a wonderful holiday season, and we wish you a very happy and healthy 2015!

The annual Lights of Love celebration kicked off the holiday season at UVA Children's Hospital.

The holidays can be a tough time if you, or a family member, are receiving treatment for cancer. UVA Cancer Center offered these 12 tips for remaining healthy and positive. UVA Cancer Center offers counseling, nutritional guidance, educational support resources and many other programs and tools for patients and caregivers year-round.

We caught up with Dr. Craig Portell who treats cancer patients at the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center. Find out who inspires him and the one thing that must always be stocked in his fridge.

The Health System In the News

Mason's Toy Box honors the legacy of Mason Thomas by collecting and donating toys to UVA Children's Hospital and other Virginia hospitals every year for the holidays. (Daily Progress)

Sharing your health history with family members may mean more years of holidays together. Matthew Thomas, certified genetic counselor for the UVA Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic, examines inherited versus non-inherited conditions and how to determine if you're a candidate for genetic testing. (Daily Progress)

Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine are launching a major clinical trial to determine the best medication to save people from potentially deadly seizures.

Work co-authored by University of Virginia School of Medicine researcher Wladek Minor, PhD, has been named as one of the most cited scientific papers of all time.

A federal survey ranked UVA Medical Center in the top 5 percent of hospitals nationally for its support of breastfeeding.

Chris A. Ghaemmaghami, MD, has been named chief medical officer (CMO) for the University of Virginia Medical Center after serving as the interim CMO since February.