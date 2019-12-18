The More You Have, The Better You Feel: 3 Key Health Benefits of Sex

The health benefits of sex include relieving stress, lowering blood pressure and improving a woman's bladder control.

Many people struggle to open up to their doctors about certain topics. Sex is one of those that definitely tops the list. “I know you wouldn’t ordinarily think of sharing details of your sex life with your cardiologist. But the fact is, there are many health benefits of sex, especially when it comes to your heart health,” says cardiologist Brandy Patterson, MD.

The Health Benefits of Sex

Here are some of the key reasons Patterson says sex may be good medicine.

Sex is Good Exercise

Sex is a moderate-intensity activity, so it’s on par with walking briskly on a treadmill or aerobic dancing. It raises your heart rate and helps lower your blood pressure, which reduces your risk for heart attack and stroke. Because sex is moderately strenuous, it’s best to talk to your doctor before resuming sexual activity if you’ve been diagnosed with a heart condition or have recently had a heart attack.

Sex is a Stress Reliever

Physical intimacy – hugging and touching – helps release the body’s natural endorphins and other “feel-good” hormones. These boost your mood and help relieve stress and anxiety. Plus, sex is a sleep aid. After orgasm, your body releases the hormone prolactin, which triggers relaxation and sleepiness. The better you sleep, the better you can cope with daily stress.

Sex Helps Improve a Woman’s Bladder Control

Sex is beneficial for both men and women. But there are some health perks for women that many may not be aware of. For example, sex is great exercise for the pelvic floor muscles, so it can help improve a woman’s bladder control.

Plus, it helps increase vaginal lubrication, blood flow and elasticity, which makes sex more enjoyable and helps boost libido. The more you have, the more you want, the better you feel.