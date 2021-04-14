7 Quick Questions With Head & Neck Cancer Expert Jonathan Garneau, MD

Otolaryngologists treat and manage conditions involving the ear, nose, and throat (ENT). Most ENT specialists can provide medical and surgical care for the head and neck area. These providers can also help diagnose and treat head and neck cancers.

Meet Otolaryngologist Jonathan Garneau, MD

Otolaryngologist Jonathan Garneau, MD, specializes in head and neck cancer. This ENT surgeon also treats noncancerous tumors in the head and neck region.

1. Why did you become a doctor?

Both of my parents are physicians, and therefore my exposure to the medical field was early and unavoidable. Over the years, I saw my parents obtain great reward from what they were doing and their interactions with people.

Also, they exhibited the lifelong learning aspect that comes with being a physician — research, teaching, and incredible advancements for complex diseases that have a direct impact on patient care.

I was drawn to the medical profession for all of these reasons. As much as I tried to branch out to other possible professions, I was always drawn back to medicine.

2. Why did you choose otolaryngology and head and neck cancer?

The field of otolaryngology is incredibly diverse, despite it being a sub-specialty. The variety of conditions within the head and neck region that we treat across all different ages is a major draw to those choosing our field during medical school.

I chose to specialize in head and neck cancer surgery because of the long-term patient care that is established. Also, the field of head and neck surgery has made significant strides in research of cancer treatment. It continues to have incredible potential for improvement and advancement. The scope of practice and the patient relationship were major factors in choosing this wonderful specialty.

3. What’s one thing about your specialty that might surprise people?

The scope and adaptability of our practice. Many may think otolaryngology or ENT confines us to a small region of the body. However, many of us extend well beyond those anatomic limitations.

Reconstructive surgery is a major facet of our training which frequently takes us to other areas of the body — the upper and lower extremities, chest, or shoulder. This allows us to rebuild the head and neck region in order to re-establish its functional state after tumor removal.

In addition, we frequently work with many other surgical disciplines such as neurosurgeons, thoracic surgery, and vascular surgery. This happens when conditions of the head and neck extend beyond certain boundaries and requires a team effort with additional expertise.

4. What’s the most exciting research happening in your field right now?

In the field of head and neck cancer, the most cutting-edge and exciting advancement to me is the potential of immunotherapy for treatment of cancer. Immunotherapy represents a novel cancer treatment that has shown remarkable efficacy in a variety of cancers across the body.

Specifically, within head and neck cancer, it has been applied in select cases when other conventional treatments options have not had the success that we’ve expected. Furthermore, we are looking at ways to understand the optimal timing of immunotherapy via clinical trials, which may change the landscape and certain paradigms of how we treat head and neck cancer in the future.

5. Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Rochester, NY, known for the snowy winters, but beautifully mild summers!