Hate Cancer, Love Babies: March 2015 Roundup

Breaking news: We officially have a new blog name — Healthy Balance! Thank you all for voting, and please stay tuned for our new redesign to come!
In March, we kicked off our Maternity Monday series! Follow the series every week as we journey through preconception, pregnancy, childbirth and beyond. Our currently published Maternity Monday stories:
- Expecting the Unexpected — High Risk Pregnancy
- Stacy Lynn’s Miscarriage Story
- Miscarriage, A Common Taboo
- Prenatal Vitamins & Other First Trimester FAQs
- Planning a Pregnancy
It’s been an exciting time for cancer research and development:
- Hear UVA Cancer Center director Thomas Loughran speak about defeating cancer through clinical trials, nanotechnology and targeted treatments. Register now for our education series, Cancer: Defeating the Emperor, on April 9, 2015 at The Paramount Theater
- One day there will be a cure for cancer — see the progression in technology and research from the 1940s to today with The History of Cancer: A Timeline.
- Robert Dreicer, MD, speaks to the benefits of cancer clinical trials and how they improve care in our weekly podcast series.
- There’s new potential treatments for patients with brain tumors — listen to Benjamin Purow, MD, and learn about the future of brain cancer therapies.
