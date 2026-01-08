Morning Sickness: What Causes It, How to Feel Better, & When to Get Help

Morning sickness is a misleading name. For you, it could be all-day-long sickness. Or mid-afternoon-vomit-time. Sometimes it's more of a right-before-bed sea sickness.

Really, let’s call it what it is. Pregnancy-hormone-induced nausea. Sometimes with vomiting. And it happens in 70% of pregnancies.

Jeffrey Bell, MD, confirms. “So. It’s very variable. Some people don’t get any of it, and typically, it’s only supposed to last for the first 12 weeks. But some people are sick their whole pregnancy.”

Here’s why it happens, what you can do, and how to know if it’s serious.

Why Do We Get Morning Sickness?

Unsurprisingly, the answer is hormones. Not only are your hormones changing dramatically, but also your baby is making hormones. Experts currently believe that one of those hormones (your baby's) causes morning sickness.

All of us have this hormone. But how much and how sensitive you are to it is kind of luck of the draw. While experts are working on ways to pre-expose moms-to-be to this hormone to desensitize them, that’s not currently available. But there are options that you can use right now.

How To Help Fix Morning Sickness

There’s no tried-and-true cure for morning sickness. But here are some things that work and are safe for your pregnancy.

Ginger

Ginger candies were my go-to. Ginger interrupts signals between the brain and the gut. And for some people, it’s enough to curtail the nausea. And it’s safe, so it’s definitely worth a try. You can try candies, tea, soups, and salad dressings.

Unfortunately, as Bell notes, this doesn’t work for every patient. “But some patients will report relief from ginger.”

Smaller Meals, More Frequently

Another way people handle nausea is eating more frequently with smaller amounts. Having a full or empty stomach can trigger nausea. So, keeping your tummy at “just right” can help.

“Typically, bland starchy foods make them feel better,” Bell adds.

Fiber All Day

Pregnancy constipation is another cause of nausea. Staying regular can help with everything from nausea to your pelvic floor health. Aim for at least 28 grams of fiber a day.

Ice Water

Sip it slowly and chew those ice cubes. Just like anywhere else on your body, ice helps with soreness. And water is just a good thing to drink (during pregnancy or any time).

Peppermint Tea

Peppermint is another safe-for-pregnancy spice that’s been shown to relieve nausea. And, it can cover any breath concerns you may have at work.

Crackers

Think of crackers as a ‘pre-meal’ way to prime your stomach. These simple starch-and-sodium filled snacks are well-known for easing stomach pains. Low sodium options are optimal.

Smell Therapy

A fresh whiff or lemon or orange can help ease morning sickness for many. If you feel nauseated, try smelling citrus fruit (you can also eat the citrus, if you feel up to it. It’s good for you). “Sometimes we’ll tell patients to take lemons and put them in a bag and sniff them,” Bell says.

Over-the-Counter Remedies

“There’s an antihistamine called doxylamine, and it affects the nausea center of the brain,” Bell shares. “We actually have our patients take that as the first line. And I find it’s about 50/50. About half the patients who try it, it works great, and I’ve had patients take it their whole pregnancy.”

When Is Morning Sickness a Serious Problem?

In around 1-3% of pregnancies, women develop something called hyperemesis gravidarum (HG). This condition prevents them from taking in enough nutrients to support themselves and their pregnancy.

This condition goes past being unpleasant and can become dangerous quickly.

Call your provider if you:

Vomit more than 3 times a day

Are losing weight

Can’t eat or drink for entire days

Stop peeing

Feel weakened

Have a very fast heartbeat

Does Morning Sickness Mean I’m Having a Healthy Pregnancy?

Unfortunately, no. It’d be nice to think there was a silver lining here, but really it’s just a nuisance. Lots of women without morning sickness have perfectly healthy pregnancies. Likewise, morning sickness is no guarantee that your pregnancy is going well.

Regular prenatal care is the only way to get insight into how your pregnancy is progressing. And make sure that you and baby have everything you need.