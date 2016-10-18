Halloween Safety Beyond Candy and Stranger Danger

When I was a kid, I wasn't allowed to eat any Halloween candy during trick-or-treating. After we got home, my mom would dump it out and sort through it with laser focus, leery of razor blades in apples or poison-covered Blow Pops.

Actually, the threat of tainted Halloween treats is almost nonexistent. Christopher Holstege, MD, co-medical director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center and a father of six, says it's "very rare to have problems from a toxicology standpoint."

But that doesn't mean you should send your kids out with no regard for Halloween safety. In this week's podcast, Holstege discusses:

What to consider when buying costumes and masks

Pedestrian safety

Eating candy in moderation

When kids are old enough to trick-or-treat without an adult

Listen to the podcast: