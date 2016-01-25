Skip to main content
Hackensaw Boys Singer Treated for Vocal Polyps

by Erica Gregory

Hackensaw Boys singer David Sickmen was treated for vocal cord polyps at UVA.

At 18, David Sickmen started playing music and singing. He never planned on making music a career, but by age 30 he had formed The Hackensaw Boys, a hard-rocking bluegrass band based out of Charlottesville.

After years of singing, Sickmen began to feel pain and noticed that his vocals were changing. He visited James Daniero, MD, an ENT specialist at the University of Virginia. Daniero performed a minimally invasive throat surgery to remove the polyps that had formed on Sickmen's vocal cords.

This spring, The Hackensaw Boys will release a new album featuring Sickmen's brand new voice.

Watch Sickmen's story and see The Hackensaw Boys perform.

