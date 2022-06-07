I’m a Mom with ALS: How to Talk to Kids About Growing Up With a Chronically Ill Parent

A celebratory high five became a teaching moment for my son, Peyton, then 10 years old.

As we brought our hands together, he studied my crooked fingers. My hand was showing signs of muscle atrophy (wasting away). This was because of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It wasn’t a secret: My husband and I had already talked to Peyton and our younger son, Carter, about my diagnosis. They were experiencing the reality of growing up with a chronically ill parent.

“Mom, are you going to die?” Peyton asked.

Breathing a quick prayer for wisdom, I tried to reassure him. “Nobody knows when they’ll die. But my illness is slow-progressing, and a lot of people are taking good care of me. You don’t need to worry.”

When Life Gets Hard

As a mom, one of my strongest instincts is to shield my sweet boys from the bad stuff in life. But kids are perceptive. They need, and deserve, honesty from their parents. Telling a child their parent has a chronic, and possibly terminal, illness is not easy. But your child will benefit from your openness.

“Kids will pick up on signs of poor physical health, stress, or worry,” says Haley Stephens, PhD, a pediatric psychologist at UVA Children’s. “And they’ll worry about it, whether you talk about it or not. It's better to reassure your child and help them know what to expect than to leave their mind wondering about what's happening.”

How Can Parental Illness Affect a Child?

ALS is a neurological disease that causes cells of the central nervous system to stop working or die. That leads to a decline in balance, movement, talking, breathing, swallowing, and other functions.

Living with a neurological disease doesn’t just take a toll on the patient. These illnesses impact the entire family, especially children. Besides ALS, these are conditions such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis (MS), Huntington’s disease, and more.

My boys have seen me fall many times. Over the past decade or so, they’ve seen me progress from using a cane, to a walker, and sometimes a mobility scooter. They know I take frequent trips to UVA Health for care by neurologists who are experts in ALS. They understand that my condition most likely will progress to the point that I’ll need to use a wheelchair.

Each new phase of decline can be scary and upsetting for kids growing up with a chronically ill parent.